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Ch. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and Eyes
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and EyesProblem 9
Chapter 21, Problem 9

Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. Ciliates
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are nonmotile parasites with special organelles for penetrating host tissue.

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1
Read the question carefully to identify the key characteristics described: nonmotile parasites with special organelles for penetrating host tissue.
Recall the defining features of each group listed: Apicomplexa, ciliates, dinoflagellates, and Microsporidia.
Understand that Apicomplexa are known for having an apical complex, a specialized structure used to penetrate host cells, and are typically nonmotile in their infectious stages.
Recognize that ciliates and dinoflagellates are generally motile due to cilia or flagella, and Microsporidia are obligate intracellular parasites but have different characteristics.
Match the description of nonmotile parasites with special organelles for host penetration to the group Apicomplexa.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Apicomplexa

Apicomplexa are a group of nonmotile, obligate intracellular parasites characterized by a unique set of organelles called the apical complex, which helps them penetrate host cells. They include important pathogens like Plasmodium and Toxoplasma, causing diseases such as malaria and toxoplasmosis.

Motility and Parasite Classification

Motility refers to an organism's ability to move independently, often using structures like cilia or flagella. In parasitology, distinguishing motile from nonmotile parasites helps classify them and understand their infection mechanisms, as nonmotile parasites rely on specialized structures rather than movement to invade hosts.
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Specialized Organelles for Host Penetration

Certain parasites possess specialized organelles, such as the apical complex in Apicomplexa, that enable them to attach to and penetrate host tissues. These structures are critical for initiating infection and differentiating these parasites from others that use motility or other mechanisms to infect hosts.
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