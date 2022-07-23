Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Microscopic examination of scrapings from the patient’s rash shows gram-negative rods.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Microscopic examination of scrapings from the patient’s rash shows gram-negative rods.
This anaerobic, gram-positive rod is found on the skin. Infections are often treated with retinoids or benzoyl peroxide.
What is in the MMR vaccine?
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Leading infectious cause of blindness—Chlamydia
b. Chickenpox—shingles
c. HSV-1—encephalitis
d. Buruli ulcer—stomach acid
e. None of the above
A patient exhibits inflammatory skin lesions that itch intensely. Microscopic examination of skin scrapings reveals an eight-legged arthropod. What is your diagnosis? How is the disease treated? What would you conclude if you saw a six-legged arthropod?
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Microscopic examination of the patient’s ulcer reveals 10μm ovoid cells.