Step 2: Recall the typical size ranges and shapes of the organisms listed in the choices: Pseudomonas (bacteria, usually smaller than 5μm), Staphylococcus aureus (cocci bacteria, about 1μm), scabies (a mite, much larger than 10μm), Sporothrix (a fungus with yeast-like ovoid cells around 3-10μm), and viruses (much smaller than 1μm).