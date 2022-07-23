Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.
What is in the MMR vaccine?
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Key Concepts
MMR Vaccine Composition
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Immune Response to Vaccination
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. Ciliates
c. Dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are nonmotile parasites with special organelles for penetrating host tissue.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Nothing is seen in microscopic examination of a scraping from the patient’s rash.
A patient exhibits inflammatory skin lesions that itch intensely. Microscopic examination of skin scrapings reveals an eight-legged arthropod. What is your diagnosis? How is the disease treated? What would you conclude if you saw a six-legged arthropod?
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Microscopic examination of the patient’s ulcer reveals 10μm ovoid cells.
What complications can occur from HSV-1 infections?