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Ch. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and Eyes
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and EyesProblem 8
Chapter 21, Problem 8

What is in the MMR vaccine?

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1
Understand that the MMR vaccine is designed to protect against three viral diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella.
Recognize that the vaccine contains live attenuated (weakened) viruses of each of these three diseases, which stimulate the immune system without causing the full-blown illness.
Identify that the measles component is derived from the Edmonston strain of the measles virus, the mumps component from the Jeryl Lynn strain of the mumps virus, and the rubella component from the RA 27/3 strain of the rubella virus.
Note that these attenuated viruses in the vaccine trigger the body to produce an immune response, including the production of antibodies and memory cells, which provide long-term immunity.
Remember that the vaccine does not contain live, fully virulent viruses, nor does it contain preservatives like thimerosal in most formulations, making it safe and effective for immunization.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

MMR Vaccine Composition

The MMR vaccine is a combined immunization that protects against three viral diseases: measles, mumps, and rubella. It contains live attenuated (weakened) viruses of each disease, which stimulate the immune system without causing the full illness.
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Live Attenuated Vaccines

Live attenuated vaccines use weakened forms of the virus that can replicate to a limited extent, triggering a strong and lasting immune response. These vaccines mimic natural infection closely, providing effective immunity with usually one or two doses.
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Immune Response to Vaccination

When vaccinated with MMR, the immune system recognizes the attenuated viruses as foreign, producing antibodies and memory cells. This prepares the body to fight off real infections by measles, mumps, or rubella if exposed in the future.
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Related Practice
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Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.

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Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:

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These are nonmotile parasites with special organelles for penetrating host tissue.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer the question given below.

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A patient exhibits inflammatory skin lesions that itch intensely. Microscopic examination of skin scrapings reveals an eight-legged arthropod. What is your diagnosis? How is the disease treated? What would you conclude if you saw a six-legged arthropod?

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Use the following choices to answer the question given below.

a. Pseudomonas

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c. Scabies

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