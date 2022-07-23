Why is the following description used for wounds that are susceptible to C. tetani infection: “. . . Improperly cleaned deep puncture wounds . . . ones with little or no bleeding . . .”?
After receiving a corneal transplant, a patient developed dementia and loss of motor function, then became comatose and died. Cultures were negative. Serological tests were negative. Autopsy revealed spongiform degeneration of brain tissue. The patient most likely had
a. Rabies.
b. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
c. Botulism.
d. Tetanus.
e. Leprosy.
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Key Concepts
Prion Diseases and Spongiform Encephalopathies
Clinical Presentation and Diagnosis of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease
Differentiation from Other Infectious Neurological Diseases
Endotoxin is responsible for symptoms caused by which of the following organisms?
a. N. meningitidis
b. S. pyogenes
c. L. monocytogenes
d. C. tetani
e. C. botulinum
Provide the following information on poliomyelitis: etiology, method of transmission, symptoms, prevention. Why aren’t the Salk and Sabin vaccines considered treatments for poliomyelitis?
The increased incidence of encephalitis in the summer months is due to
a. Maturation of the viruses.
b. Increased temperature.
c. The presence of adult mosquitoes.
d. An increased population of birds.
e. An increased population of horses.
Fill in the following table:
A 12-year-old child hospitalized for Guillain-Barré syndrome had a 4-day history of headache, dizziness, fever, sore throat, and weakness of legs. Seizures began 2 weeks later. Bacterial cultures were negative. The child died 3 weeks after hospitalization. An autopsy revealed inclusions in brain cells that tested positive in an immunofluorescence test. This patient probably had
a. Rabies.
b. Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.
c. Botulism.
d. Tetanus.
e. Leprosy.