Why is C. perfringens likely to grow in gangrenous wounds?
Which of the following is not a tickborne disease?
a. Babesiosis
b. Ehrlichiosis
c. Lyme disease
d. Relapsing fever
e. Tularemia
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Tickborne Diseases
Common Tickborne Diseases Listed
Tularemia Transmission
A patient has a red circular rash on his arm and fever, malaise, and joint pain. The most appropriate treatment is
a. Antibiotics.
b. Chloroquine.
c. Anti-inflammatory drugs.
d. Antimony.
e. No treatment.
Compare and contrast cat-scratch disease and toxoplasmosis.
List the causative agent, method of transmission, and reservoir for schistosomiasis, toxoplasmosis, and Chagas disease. Which disease are you most likely to get in the United States? Where are the other diseases endemic?
Complete the following table.
Use the following choices to answer the question given below:
a. Brucellosis
b. Malaria
c. Relapsing fever
d. Rocky Mountain spotted fever
e. Ebola
The patient’s fever spikes each evening. Oxidase-positive, gram-negative coccobacilli were isolated from a lesion on his arm. What is your diagnosis?