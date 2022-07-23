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Ch. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic SystemsProblem 6
Chapter 23, Problem 6

Which of the following is not a tickborne disease?
a. Babesiosis
b. Ehrlichiosis
c. Lyme disease
d. Relapsing fever
e. Tularemia

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what tickborne diseases are. Tickborne diseases are illnesses transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks. Common examples include Lyme disease, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, and relapsing fever.
Step 2: Review each option to determine if it is transmitted by ticks. Babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, and relapsing fever are all known to be transmitted by ticks.
Step 3: Examine tularemia. Tularemia is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis and is primarily transmitted by ticks, deer flies, or contact with infected animals, but it is more commonly associated with other vectors and routes.
Step 4: Identify the disease that is least commonly or not typically transmitted by ticks compared to the others. This involves understanding the primary vectors and transmission routes for each disease.
Step 5: Conclude which disease is not considered a classic tickborne disease based on the typical transmission vectors and epidemiology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tickborne Diseases

Tickborne diseases are illnesses transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks. These diseases often involve bacteria, protozoa, or viruses that ticks carry and transmit during feeding. Understanding which diseases are commonly spread by ticks helps in identifying and preventing tick-related infections.
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Common Tickborne Diseases Listed

Babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, and relapsing fever are well-known diseases transmitted by ticks. Each involves different pathogens: Babesiosis is caused by protozoa, ehrlichiosis and Lyme disease by bacteria, and relapsing fever by spirochetes. Recognizing these diseases helps differentiate them from non-tickborne illnesses.
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Tularemia Transmission

Tularemia is caused by the bacterium Francisella tularensis and can be transmitted by various vectors, including ticks, but also by other routes such as contact with infected animals or inhalation. However, it is less commonly classified strictly as a tickborne disease compared to the others listed, making it important to understand its transmission modes.
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