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Ch. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic Systems
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 23 - Microbial Diseases of the Cardiovascular and Lymphatic SystemsProblem 8
Chapter 23, Problem 8

Why is C. perfringens likely to grow in gangrenous wounds?

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1
Understand the environmental conditions of gangrenous wounds: These wounds typically have damaged tissue with poor blood supply, leading to low oxygen (anaerobic) conditions.
Recognize the oxygen requirements of Clostridium perfringens: It is an obligate anaerobe, meaning it thrives in environments lacking oxygen.
Connect the anaerobic environment of gangrenous wounds with the growth preference of C. perfringens, which allows it to multiply rapidly in such conditions.
Consider the role of tissue damage and necrosis in gangrene, which provides nutrients and a suitable environment for C. perfringens to produce toxins and enzymes that further destroy tissue.
Summarize that the combination of anaerobic conditions, availability of nutrients from dead tissue, and the bacterium's metabolic capabilities make gangrenous wounds an ideal site for C. perfringens growth.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Clostridium perfringens Characteristics

Clostridium perfringens is an anaerobic, spore-forming bacterium that thrives in environments with little to no oxygen. It produces toxins that cause tissue damage and gas production, making it a common cause of gas gangrene in wounds.
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Anaerobic Conditions in Gangrenous Wounds

Gangrenous wounds often have poor blood supply and tissue necrosis, creating low-oxygen (anaerobic) conditions. These conditions favor the growth of anaerobic bacteria like C. perfringens, which cannot compete well in oxygen-rich environments.
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Pathogenesis of Gas Gangrene

C. perfringens produces exotoxins that destroy host tissues and promote rapid spread of infection. The toxins cause cell death and gas formation, leading to the characteristic swelling, pain, and tissue necrosis seen in gas gangrene.
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