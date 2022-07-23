What type of bond holds the following atoms together?
a. Li+ and Cl- in LiCl
b. Carbon and oxygen atoms in methanol
c. Oxygen atoms in O2
d. A hydrogen atom of one nucleotide to a nitrogen or oxygen atom of another nucleotide in:
What type of bond holds the following atoms together?
a. Li+ and Cl- in LiCl
b. Carbon and oxygen atoms in methanol
c. Oxygen atoms in O2
d. A hydrogen atom of one nucleotide to a nitrogen or oxygen atom of another nucleotide in:
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.
If E. coli were grown in a medium containing the radioactive isotope 32P, the 32P would be found in all of the following molecules of the cell except
a. ATP.
b. Carbohydrates.
c. DNA.
d. Plasma membrane.
e. Complex lipids.
What is a chemical element?
Diagram the electronic configuration of a carbon atom.
Radioisotopes are frequently used to label molecules in a cell. The fate of atoms and molecules in a cell can then be followed. This process is the basis for the following question.
Assume E. coli bacteria are grown in a nutrient medium containing the radioisotope 16N. After a 48-hour incubation period, the 16N would most likely be found in the E. coli’s
a. Carbohydrates.
b. Lipids.
c. Proteins.
d. Water.
e. None of the above