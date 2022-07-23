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Ch. 3 - Observing Microorganisms Through a Microscope
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 3 - Observing Microorganisms Through a MicroscopeProblem 1
Chapter 3, Problem 1

Assume you stain Bacillus by applying malachite green with heat and then counterstain with safranin. Through the microscope, the green structures are
a. Cell walls
b. Capsules
c. Endospores
d. Flagella
e. Impossible to identify

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the staining procedure described: malachite green is applied with heat, followed by a counterstain with safranin. This is a classic method used in microbiology known as the endospore stain.
Recall that malachite green is a primary stain that penetrates tough structures like endospores when heat is applied, allowing the dye to enter and bind inside the endospore.
Recognize that after staining with malachite green, the cells are counterstained with safranin, which stains the vegetative cells red or pink, while the endospores retain the green color because they resist decolorization.
Identify that the green structures observed under the microscope correspond to the endospores, as they are the only structures that retain the malachite green stain after the counterstain.
Conclude that the correct identification of the green structures stained by malachite green with heat and counterstained with safranin is endospores.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Endospore Staining Technique

The endospore stain uses malachite green as the primary stain applied with heat to penetrate the tough outer layer of endospores. Heat acts as a mordant, allowing the dye to enter and bind to the endospore. After staining, a counterstain like safranin colors the vegetative cells, making endospores appear green under the microscope.
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Endospores

Structure and Function of Endospores

Endospores are highly resistant, dormant structures formed by some bacteria like Bacillus to survive harsh conditions. They have a tough outer coat that resists staining and environmental damage. Their unique composition requires special staining methods to visualize them distinctly from vegetative cells.
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Endospore Structure

Role of Counterstaining in Differential Staining

Counterstaining involves applying a second stain, such as safranin, after the primary stain to color cells or structures that do not retain the first dye. In endospore staining, this step colors the vegetative cells red or pink, providing contrast to the green-stained endospores and allowing clear differentiation under the microscope.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the following blanks.

a. 1 μm = ______ m

b. 1= _______ 10⁻⁹ m

c. 1 μm = ______ nm

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Textbook Question

Three-dimensional images of live cells can be produced with:

a. Darkfield microscopy

b. Fluorescence microscopy

c. Transmission electron microscopy

d. Confocal microscopy

e. Phase-contrast microscopy

1659
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Textbook Question

Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?

a. A stained bacterial smear

b. Unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed

c. Unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail

d. A sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light

e. Intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long

f. Unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color

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Textbook Question

Carbolfuchsin can be used as a simple stain and a negative stain. As a simple stain, the pH is:

a. 2

b. Higher than the negative stain

c. Lower than the negative stain

d. The same as the negative stain

1991
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