Fill in the following blanks.
a. 1 μm = ______ m
b. 1= _______ 10⁻⁹ m
c. 1 μm = ______ nm
Fill in the following blanks.
a. 1 μm = ______ m
b. 1= _______ 10⁻⁹ m
c. 1 μm = ______ nm
Three-dimensional images of live cells can be produced with:
a. Darkfield microscopy
b. Fluorescence microscopy
c. Transmission electron microscopy
d. Confocal microscopy
e. Phase-contrast microscopy
Which type of microscope would be best to use to observe each of the following?
a. A stained bacterial smear
b. Unstained bacterial cells: the cells are small, and no detail is needed
c. Unstained live tissue when it is desirable to see some intracellular detail
d. A sample that emits light when illuminated with ultraviolet light
e. Intracellular detail of a cell that is 1μm long
f. Unstained live cells in which intracellular structures are shown in color
Carbolfuchsin can be used as a simple stain and a negative stain. As a simple stain, the pH is:
a. 2
b. Higher than the negative stain
c. Lower than the negative stain
d. The same as the negative stain