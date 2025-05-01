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- Silyl Ether Protecting Groups quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Sharpless Epoxidation definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Sharpless Epoxidation quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Thiol Reactions definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols14 Terms
- Thiol Reactions quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Sulfide Oxidation definitions12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols13 Terms
- Sulfide Oxidation quiz12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols15 Terms
- Oxidizing and Reducing Agents quiz13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds10 Terms
- Oxidizing and Reducing Agents quiz #113. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds10 Terms