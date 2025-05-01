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- Grignard Reaction quiz #113. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds10 Terms
- Grignard Reaction definitions13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds15 Terms
- Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics definitions13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds15 Terms
- Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics quiz13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds15 Terms
- Organometallic Cumulative Practice definitions13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds13 Terms
- Organometallic Cumulative Practice quiz13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds15 Terms
- Synthetic Cheatsheet definitions14. Synthetic Techniques15 Terms
- Synthetic Cheatsheet quiz14. Synthetic Techniques15 Terms
- Moving Functionality definitions14. Synthetic Techniques15 Terms