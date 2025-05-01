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Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition) definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Conjugated Hydrohalogenation (1,2 vs 1,4 addition) quiz16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Diels-Alder Reaction quiz #116. Conjugated Systems13 Terms
- Diels-Alder Reaction definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Diels-Alder Forming Bridged Products quiz16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Diels-Alder Retrosynthesis quiz16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Molecular Orbital Theory quiz #116. Conjugated Systems10 Terms