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Organic Chemistry flashcard sets
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- Mass Spect:Isotopes quiz15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect15 Terms
- Conjugation Chemistry quiz16. Conjugated Systems8 Terms
- Conjugation Chemistry definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Stability of Conjugated Intermediates definitions16. Conjugated Systems13 Terms
- Stability of Conjugated Intermediates quiz16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Allylic Halogenation definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Allylic Halogenation quiz16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Reactions at the Allylic Position definitions16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms
- Reactions at the Allylic Position quiz16. Conjugated Systems15 Terms