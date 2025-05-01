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- Huckel's Rule definitions18. Aromaticity14 Terms
- Huckel's Rule quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Pi Electrons quiz #118. Aromaticity10 Terms
- Pi Electrons definitions18. Aromaticity12 Terms
- Aromatic Hydrocarbons quiz #118. Aromaticity10 Terms
- Aromatic Hydrocarbons definitions18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Annulene definitions18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Annulene quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Aromatic Heterocycles quiz #118. Aromaticity10 Terms