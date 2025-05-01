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- Aromatic Heterocycles definitions18. Aromaticity12 Terms
- Frost Circle definitions18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Frost Circle quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Naming Benzene Rings definitions18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Naming Benzene Rings quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons definitions18. Aromaticity14 Terms
- Acidity of Aromatic Hydrocarbons quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Basicity of Aromatic Heterocycles definitions18. Aromaticity15 Terms
- Basicity of Aromatic Heterocycles quiz18. Aromaticity15 Terms