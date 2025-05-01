Problem 31b

The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is 1.0 × 10-5 M-1 s-1

b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on

1. the rate of the reaction?

2. the rate constant for the reaction?