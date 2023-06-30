The rate of the reaction of methyl chloride with hydroxide ion is linearly dependent on both the concentration
of methyl chloride and the concentration hydroxide ion. At 30 °C, the constant (k) for the reaction is
1.0 * 10-5
M-1 s-1
b. If the concentration of methyl chloride is decreased to 0.010 M, what will be the effect on
1. the rate of the reaction? 2. the rate constant for the reaction?
