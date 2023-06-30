Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsGibbs Free Energy
Problem 5a
a. Which reaction has a greater equilibrium constant: one with a rate constant of 1 * 10-3 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 * 10-5 sec-1 for the reverse reaction, or one with a rate constant of 1 * 10-2 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 * 10-3 sec-1 for the reverse reaction? b. If both reactions start with a reactant concentration of 1.0 M, which reaction will form the most product when the reactions have reached equilibrium?

