a. Which reaction has a greater equilibrium constant: one with a rate constant of 1 * 10-3 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 * 10-5 sec-1 for the reverse reaction, or one with a rate constant
of 1 * 10-2 sec-1 for the forward reaction and a rate constant of 1 * 10-3 sec-1 for the reverse reaction?
b. If both reactions start with a reactant concentration of 1.0 M, which reaction will form the most product when the reactions have reached equilibrium?
