6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
Problem 30
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a reaction in which
a. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically unstable.
b. the product is thermodynamically unstable and kinetically stable.
