6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
Problem 5-38
Which of the following parameters would be different for a reaction carried out in the presence of a catalyst compared with the same reaction carried out in the absence of a catalyst?
∆G°, ∆H‡, Ea, ∆S‡, ∆H°, Keq, ∆G‡, ∆S°, k
