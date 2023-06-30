Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry6. Thermodynamics and KineticsEnergy Diagram
Problem 5c
a. Which step in the reaction coordinate diagram shown here has the greatest free energy of activation in the forward direction? b. Is the first-formed intermediate more apt to revert to reactants or go on to form products? c. Which step is the rate-determining step of the reaction?

