6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Energy Diagram
Problem 35
Draw a reaction coordinate diagram for a two-step reaction in which the first step is endergonic, the second
step is exergonic, and the overall reaction is endergonic. Label the reactants, products, intermediates, and
transition states.
