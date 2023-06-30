a. Draw the condensed structures and give the systematic names for all the alkenes with molecular formula C6H12, ignoring stereoisomers.
(Hint: There are 13.)
b. Which of the alkenes have E and Z isomers?
c. Which of the alkenes is the most stable?
d. Which of the alkenes is the least stable?
