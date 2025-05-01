Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Intro to Diabetes
Multiple Choice
Justin must go to his general physician to get his blood glucose levels tested. He wakes up at 8 am, has a big breakfast, and gets to work by 9 am. At 1 pm, he leaves work for the day and goes to the doctor’s office for testing. Which of the following blood glucose measuring tests would he most likely be given?
A
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
B
HbA1C Test
C
Lipid Panel Test
D
Fasting Plasma Glucose Test
