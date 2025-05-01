Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Types of Diabetes
Multiple Choice
There is growing concern among medical professionals about the increase in Type II diabetes in the past few years, and the fact that doctors are starting to see younger patients diagnosed with it. Why do they have this concern?
A
Younger Type II diabetes patients will likely live longer with the disease, increasing the risk of serious complications.
B
An increase in young Type II diabetes patients may be an indicator that people are living less healthy lifestyles & are consuming a less healthful diet than they did in the past.
C
It can have a severe impact on the quality of life for young people.
D
All of the above.
