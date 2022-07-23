Biot-Savart Law

The Biot-Savart Law provides a method to calculate the magnetic field produced at a point in space by a small segment of current-carrying wire. It states that the magnetic field (dB) at a point is proportional to the current (I), the length of the wire segment (dl), and the sine of the angle between the wire segment and the line connecting the segment to the point, divided by the square of the distance from the segment to the point.