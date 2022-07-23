Magnification

Magnification (M) is the ratio of the height of the image (h') to the height of the object (h), and it can also be expressed in terms of distances: M = -v/u. A positive magnification indicates an upright image, while a negative value indicates an inverted image. In this problem, the magnification of 3.0 signifies that the image is upright and larger than the object, which is a key factor in determining the type of mirror and its properties.