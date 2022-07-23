Step 2: Identify the given values. The object height is 4.0 mm (not directly relevant for this part of the problem), the object distance d o is 18 cm, and the radius of curvature of the convex mirror is 18 cm. The focal length f for a mirror is related to the radius of curvature R by the formula: f = R 2 . For a convex mirror, the focal length is negative.