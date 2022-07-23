A dentist wants a small mirror that, when 2.00 cm from a tooth, will produce a 3.0 x upright image. What kind of mirror must be used and what must its radius of curvature be?
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Show that the (negative) image distance can be computed from Eq. 32–2 using a focal length of -9.0 cm.
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Key Concepts
Convex Mirror and Focal Length
Mirror Formula
Image Formation in Convex Mirrors
In Example 32–4, show that if the object is moved 10.0 cm farther from the concave mirror, the object’s image size will equal the object’s actual size. Stated as a multiple of the focal length, what is the object distance for this “actual-sized image” situation?
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Compute the image size, using Eq. 32–3.
You look at yourself in a shiny 8.4-cm-diameter Christmas tree ball. If your face is 25.0 cm away from the ball’s front surface, where is your image? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted?
(II) Show, using a ray diagram, that the lateral magnification m of a convex mirror is m = -dᵢ/dₒ , just as for a concave mirror. [Hint: Consider a ray from the top of the object that reflects at the center of the mirror.]
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Show by ray tracing that the image is virtual, and estimate the image distance.