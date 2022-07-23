A dentist wants a small mirror that, when 2.00 cm from a tooth, will produce a 3.0 x upright image. What kind of mirror must be used and what must its radius of curvature be?
The lateral magnification of a convex mirror is +0.75 for objects 3.2 m from the mirror. What is the focal length of this mirror?
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Key Concepts
Lateral Magnification
Convex Mirror Properties
Mirror Formula
Suppose you are 96 cm from a plane mirror. What area of the mirror is used to reflect the rays entering one eye from a point on the tip of your nose if your pupil diameter is 4.5 mm?
Suppose that you want to take a photograph of yourself as you look at your image in a mirror 2.4 m away. For what distance should the camera lens be focused?
You look at yourself in a shiny 8.4-cm-diameter Christmas tree ball. If your face is 25.0 cm away from the ball’s front surface, where is your image? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted?
A person whose eyes are 1.64 m above the floor stands 2.60 m in front of a vertical plane mirror whose bottom edge is 38 cm above the floor, Fig. 32–48. What is the horizontal distance x, from the base of the wall supporting the mirror to the nearest point on the floor that can be seen reflected in the mirror?
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Show by ray tracing that the image is virtual, and estimate the image distance.