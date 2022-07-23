A dentist wants a small mirror that, when 2.00 cm from a tooth, will produce a 3.0 x upright image. What kind of mirror must be used and what must its radius of curvature be?
You look at yourself in a shiny 8.4-cm-diameter Christmas tree ball. If your face is 25.0 cm away from the ball’s front surface, where is your image? Is it real or virtual? Is it upright or inverted?
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Key Concepts
Concave Mirrors
Image Formation
Mirror Equation and Magnification
Suppose you are 96 cm from a plane mirror. What area of the mirror is used to reflect the rays entering one eye from a point on the tip of your nose if your pupil diameter is 4.5 mm?
The lateral magnification of a convex mirror is +0.75 for objects 3.2 m from the mirror. What is the focal length of this mirror?
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Show that the (negative) image distance can be computed from Eq. 32–2 using a focal length of -9.0 cm.
A person whose eyes are 1.64 m above the floor stands 2.60 m in front of a vertical plane mirror whose bottom edge is 38 cm above the floor, Fig. 32–48. What is the horizontal distance x, from the base of the wall supporting the mirror to the nearest point on the floor that can be seen reflected in the mirror?
An object 4.0 mm high is placed 18 cm from a convex mirror of radius of curvature 18 cm. Show by ray tracing that the image is virtual, and estimate the image distance.