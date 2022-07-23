A fish is swimming in water inside a thin spherical glass bowl of uniform thickness. Assuming the radius of curvature of the bowl is 32.0 cm, locate the image of the fish if the fish is located: (a) at the center of the bowl; (b) 20.0 cm from the side of the bowl between the observer and the center of the bowl. Assume the fish is small.
(III) A beam of light enters the end of an optic fiber as shown in Fig. 32–59. (a) Show that we can guarantee total internal reflection at the side surface of the material (at point A), if the index of refraction is greater than about 1.42. In other words, regardless of the angle α , the light beam reflects back into the material at point A, assuming air outside. (b) What if the fiber is immersed in water?
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Key Concepts
Total Internal Reflection
Index of Refraction
Critical Angle
(II) A ray of light, after entering a light fiber, reflects at an angle of 14.5° with the long axis of the fiber, as in Fig. 32–57. Calculate the distance along the axis of the fiber that the light ray travels between successive reflections off the sides of the fiber. Assume that the fiber has an index of refraction of 1.55 and is 1.60 x 10-4 m in diameter.
The critical angle for a certain liquid–air surface is 52.6°. What is the index of refraction of the liquid?
Two identical concave mirrors are set facing each other 1.0 m apart. A small lightbulb is placed halfway between the mirrors. A small piece of paper placed just to the left of the bulb prevents light from the bulb from directly shining on the left mirror, but light reflected from the right mirror still reaches the left mirror. A good image of the bulb appears on the left side of the piece of paper. What is the focal length of the mirrors?
(c) Determine the magnification of a plane mirror in this same limit.
(d) Are your results in parts (b) and (c) consistent with the discussion of Section 32–2 on plane mirrors?
A beam of light is emitted 7.7 cm beneath the surface of a liquid and strikes the surface 7.2 cm from the point directly above the source. If total internal reflection occurs, what can you say about the index of refraction of the liquid?