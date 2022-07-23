Understand the problem: The fish is inside a spherical glass bowl filled with water. The bowl acts as a spherical refracting surface. We need to locate the image of the fish for two cases: (a) when the fish is at the center of the bowl, and (b) when the fish is 20.0 cm from the side of the bowl. The radius of curvature of the bowl is given as 32.0 cm. We'll use the formula for refraction at a spherical surface.