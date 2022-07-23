A fish is swimming in water inside a thin spherical glass bowl of uniform thickness. Assuming the radius of curvature of the bowl is 32.0 cm, locate the image of the fish if the fish is located: (a) at the center of the bowl; (b) 20.0 cm from the side of the bowl between the observer and the center of the bowl. Assume the fish is small.
(c) Determine the magnification of a plane mirror in this same limit.
(d) Are your results in parts (b) and (c) consistent with the discussion of Section 32–2 on plane mirrors?
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Key Concepts
Magnification
Plane Mirror Characteristics
Consistency with Theoretical Principles
Two plane mirrors are facing each other 2.2 m apart as in Fig. 32–60. You stand 1.5 m away from one of these mirrors and look into it. You will see multiple images of yourself. (a) How far away from you are the first three images of yourself in the mirror in front of you? (b) Are these first three images facing toward you or away from you?
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(III) A beam of light enters the end of an optic fiber as shown in Fig. 32–59. (a) Show that we can guarantee total internal reflection at the side surface of the material (at point A), if the index of refraction is greater than about 1.42. In other words, regardless of the angle α , the light beam reflects back into the material at point A, assuming air outside. (b) What if the fiber is immersed in water?
Two identical concave mirrors are set facing each other 1.0 m apart. A small lightbulb is placed halfway between the mirrors. A small piece of paper placed just to the left of the bulb prevents light from the bulb from directly shining on the left mirror, but light reflected from the right mirror still reaches the left mirror. A good image of the bulb appears on the left side of the piece of paper. What is the focal length of the mirrors?
We wish to determine the depth of a swimming pool filled with water by measuring the width (x = 5.20m) and then noting that the bottom edge of the pool is just visible at an angle of 13.0° above the horizontal as shown in Fig. 32–61. Calculate the depth of the pool.
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The critical angle of a certain piece of plastic in air is θC = 35.8°. What is the critical angle of the same plastic if it is immersed in water?