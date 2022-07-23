Two identical concave mirrors are set facing each other 1.0 m apart. A small lightbulb is placed halfway between the mirrors. A small piece of paper placed just to the left of the bulb prevents light from the bulb from directly shining on the left mirror, but light reflected from the right mirror still reaches the left mirror. A good image of the bulb appears on the left side of the piece of paper. What is the focal length of the mirrors?
Two plane mirrors are facing each other 2.2 m apart as in Fig. 32–60. You stand 1.5 m away from one of these mirrors and look into it. You will see multiple images of yourself. (a) How far away from you are the first three images of yourself in the mirror in front of you? (b) Are these first three images facing toward you or away from you?
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Key Concepts
Reflection of Light
Image Formation in Mirrors
Multiple Images from Parallel Mirrors
(c) Determine the magnification of a plane mirror in this same limit.
(d) Are your results in parts (b) and (c) consistent with the discussion of Section 32–2 on plane mirrors?
A 1.80-m-tall person stands 4.20 m from a convex mirror and notices that he looks precisely half as tall as he does in a plane mirror placed at the same distance. What is the radius of curvature of the convex mirror? (Assume that θ ≈ θ .) [Hint: The viewing angle is half.]
We wish to determine the depth of a swimming pool filled with water by measuring the width (x = 5.20m) and then noting that the bottom edge of the pool is just visible at an angle of 13.0° above the horizontal as shown in Fig. 32–61. Calculate the depth of the pool.
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The critical angle of a certain piece of plastic in air is θC = 35.8°. What is the critical angle of the same plastic if it is immersed in water?
The label on a laser says it produces light of wavelength 670 nm. The laser beam passes through a block of plastic for which n = 1.57. What is the wavelength of the light inside the plastic?