The focal length f of a converging lens can be found by placing an object of known size at various locations in front of the lens and measuring the resulting real-image distances dᵢ and their associated magnifications m (minus sign indicates that image is inverted). The data taken in such an experiment are given here:









(a) Show algebraically that a graph of m vs. dᵢ should produce a straight line. What are the theoretically expected values for the slope and the y-intercept of this line? [Hint: dₒ is not constant.] (b) Using the data above, graph m vs. dᵢ and show that a straight line does indeed result. Use the slope of this line to determine the focal length of the lens. Does the y-intercept of your plot have the expected value?