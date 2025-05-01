An astronomical telescope, Fig. 33–36, produces an inverted image. One way to make a telescope that produces an upright image is to insert a third lens between the objective and the eyepiece, Fig. 33–39b. To have the same magnification, the non-inverting telescope will be longer. Suppose lenses of focal length 150 cm, 1.5 cm, and 10 cm are available. Where should these three lenses be placed to make a non-inverting telescope with magnification 100x?
As early morning passed toward midday, and the sunlight got more intense, a photographer noted that, if she kept her shutter speed constant, she had to change the f-number from f/5.6 to f/16. By what factor had the sunlight intensity increased during that time?
Key Concepts
Exposure Triangle
Aperture and f-numbers
Light Intensity and Stops
A physicist lost in the mountains tries to make a telescope using the lenses from his reading glasses. They have powers of +2.0 D and +4.5 D, respectively.
(a) What maximum magnification telescope is possible?
(b) Which lens should be used as the eyepiece?
Figure 33–49 is a photograph of an eyeball with the image of a boy in a doorway. (a) Is the eye here acting as a lens or as a mirror? (b) Is the eye being viewed right side up or is the camera taking this photo upside down? (c) Explain, based on all possible images made by a convex mirror or lens.
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(II) A planoconvex lens (Fig. 33–2a) has one flat surface and the other has R = 15.3 cm. This lens is used to view a red and yellow object which is 62.0 cm away from the lens. The index of refraction of the glass is 1.5106 for red light and 1.5226 for yellow light. What are the locations of the red and yellow images formed by the lens?
A 50-year-old man uses +2.5 D lenses to read a newspaper 25 cm away. Ten years later, he must hold the paper 32 cm away to see clearly with the same lenses. What power lenses does he need now in order to hold the paper 25 cm away? (Distances are measured from the lens.)
A series of polarizers are each rotated 10° from the previous polarizer. Unpolarized light is incident on this series of polarizers. How many polarizers does the light have to go through before it is 1/6 of its original intensity?