An astronomical telescope, Fig. 33–36, produces an inverted image. One way to make a telescope that produces an upright image is to insert a third lens between the objective and the eyepiece, Fig. 33–39b. To have the same magnification, the non-inverting telescope will be longer. Suppose lenses of focal length 150 cm, 1.5 cm, and 10 cm are available. Where should these three lenses be placed to make a non-inverting telescope with magnification 100x?