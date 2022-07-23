An astronomical telescope, Fig. 33–36, produces an inverted image. One way to make a telescope that produces an upright image is to insert a third lens between the objective and the eyepiece, Fig. 33–39b. To have the same magnification, the non-inverting telescope will be longer. Suppose lenses of focal length 150 cm, 1.5 cm, and 10 cm are available. Where should these three lenses be placed to make a non-inverting telescope with magnification 100x?
A physicist lost in the mountains tries to make a telescope using the lenses from his reading glasses. They have powers of +2.0 D and +4.5 D, respectively.
(a) What maximum magnification telescope is possible?
(b) Which lens should be used as the eyepiece?
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Key Concepts
Lens Power and Focal Length
Magnification in Telescopes
Types of Lenses
The focal length f of a converging lens can be found by placing an object of known size at various locations in front of the lens and measuring the resulting real-image distances dᵢ and their associated magnifications m (minus sign indicates that image is inverted). The data taken in such an experiment are given here:
(a) Show algebraically that a graph of m vs. dᵢ should produce a straight line. What are the theoretically expected values for the slope and the y-intercept of this line? [Hint: dₒ is not constant.] (b) Using the data above, graph m vs. dᵢ and show that a straight line does indeed result. Use the slope of this line to determine the focal length of the lens. Does the y-intercept of your plot have the expected value?
As early morning passed toward midday, and the sunlight got more intense, a photographer noted that, if she kept her shutter speed constant, she had to change the f-number from f/5.6 to f/16. By what factor had the sunlight intensity increased during that time?
Figure 33–49 is a photograph of an eyeball with the image of a boy in a doorway. (a) Is the eye here acting as a lens or as a mirror? (b) Is the eye being viewed right side up or is the camera taking this photo upside down? (c) Explain, based on all possible images made by a convex mirror or lens.
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(II) A planoconvex lens (Fig. 33–2a) has one flat surface and the other has R = 15.3 cm. This lens is used to view a red and yellow object which is 62.0 cm away from the lens. The index of refraction of the glass is 1.5106 for red light and 1.5226 for yellow light. What are the locations of the red and yellow images formed by the lens?
A 50-year-old man uses +2.5 D lenses to read a newspaper 25 cm away. Ten years later, he must hold the paper 32 cm away to see clearly with the same lenses. What power lenses does he need now in order to hold the paper 25 cm away? (Distances are measured from the lens.)