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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 55
Chapter 1, Problem 55

A 5.4 cm diameter cylinder has a length of 12.5 cm. What is the cylinder's volume in basic SI units?

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the volume of a cylinder, which is given by \( V = \pi r^2 h \), where \( r \) is the radius and \( h \) is the height (or length) of the cylinder.
Step 2: Convert the given diameter of the cylinder (5.4 cm) into the radius by dividing it by 2. This gives \( r = \frac{5.4}{2} \) cm.
Step 3: Convert the radius and the length of the cylinder from centimeters to meters, as SI units require measurements in meters. Use the conversion factor \( 1 \, \text{cm} = 0.01 \; \text{m} \). For the radius, \( r \, \text{(in meters)} = r \, \text{(in cm)} \times 0.01 \). Similarly, for the length, \( h \, \text{(in meters)} = h \, \text{(in cm)} \times 0.01 \).
Step 4: Substitute the converted values of \( r \) and \( h \) into the formula \( V = \pi r^2 h \). This involves squaring the radius \( r \), multiplying it by \( \pi \), and then multiplying by the length \( h \).
Step 5: The result will give the volume of the cylinder in cubic meters (\( \text{m}^3 \)), which is the SI unit for volume.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Cylinder

The volume of a cylinder can be calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius and h is the height (or length) of the cylinder. The radius is half of the diameter, so for a cylinder with a diameter of 5.4 cm, the radius would be 2.7 cm. This formula is essential for determining the amount of space inside the cylinder.
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SI Units

The International System of Units (SI) is the standard system of measurement used in science and engineering. In this context, volume is typically expressed in cubic meters (m³). To convert from cubic centimeters (cm³) to cubic meters, one must divide by 1,000,000, as 1 m³ equals 1,000,000 cm³. Understanding SI units is crucial for ensuring consistency in measurements.
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Pi (π)

Pi (π) is a mathematical constant approximately equal to 3.14159, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. It is a critical component in calculations involving circular shapes, such as the cross-section of a cylinder. In the volume formula for a cylinder, π accounts for the circular base, making it essential for accurate volume computation.
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Example
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