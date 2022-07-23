Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Draw a pictorial representation for your problem.
Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.
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Key Concepts
Motion Diagrams
Acceleration Vectors
Kinematics
Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.
A 5.4 cm diameter cylinder has a length of 12.5 cm. What is the cylinder's volume in basic SI units?
Problems 44, 45, 46, 47, and 48 show a motion diagram. For each of these problems, write a one or two sentence 'story' about a real object that has this motion diagram. Your stories should talk about people or objects by name and say what they are doing.
Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Draw a pictorial representation for your problem.
As an architect, you are designing a new house. A window has a height between 140 cm and 150 cm and a width between 74 cm and 70 cm. What are the smallest and largest areas that the window could be?