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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 51a
Chapter 1, Problem 51a

Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.

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1
Analyze the given motion diagram to determine the type of motion (e.g., constant velocity, acceleration, or deceleration). Look at the spacing between the position markers to infer whether the object is speeding up, slowing down, or moving at a constant speed.
Recall that acceleration vectors indicate the rate of change of velocity. If the object is speeding up, the acceleration vector points in the same direction as the velocity. If the object is slowing down, the acceleration vector points opposite to the velocity.
For each segment of the motion diagram, identify the direction of the velocity vector (based on the direction of motion) and determine whether the velocity is increasing or decreasing. Use this information to decide the direction of the acceleration vector.
Draw the acceleration vectors at each position marker on the motion diagram. Ensure that the length of the acceleration vector is proportional to the magnitude of the acceleration (if this is required by the problem).
Double-check your completed motion diagram to ensure that the acceleration vectors are consistent with the observed changes in velocity and the overall motion of the object.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Motion Diagrams

Motion diagrams are visual representations that illustrate the position of an object at various points in time. They typically include vectors that represent velocity and acceleration, helping to convey how an object's motion changes over time. Understanding these diagrams is crucial for analyzing the dynamics of moving objects.
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Acceleration Vectors

Acceleration vectors indicate the rate of change of velocity of an object. They are represented as arrows pointing in the direction of the acceleration, with their length proportional to the magnitude of the acceleration. Recognizing how to add these vectors to a motion diagram is essential for accurately depicting the forces acting on an object.
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Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of physics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as displacement, velocity, and acceleration, which are fundamental for understanding how objects move. Mastery of kinematic equations and principles is necessary for completing motion diagrams effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Draw a pictorial representation for your problem.

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Textbook Question

Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Draw a pictorial representation for your problem.

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