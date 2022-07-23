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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 41
Chapter 1, Problem 41

A car traveling at 30 m/s runs out of gas while traveling up a 10° slope. How far up the hill will the car coast before starting to roll back down?

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1
Draw a diagram of the situation: Start by sketching a slope inclined at 10° to represent the hill. Label the slope angle as 10° and indicate the direction of the car's motion (up the hill).
Represent the car on the slope: Draw the car as a box or a simple shape on the slope. Label its initial velocity as 30 m/s, pointing up the incline.
Identify forces acting on the car: Draw arrows to represent the forces acting on the car. These include the gravitational force (pointing straight down), the normal force (perpendicular to the slope), and the component of gravity acting along the slope (pointing down the incline).
Indicate the car's motion: Add a note or arrow showing that the car is coasting up the hill, slowing down due to the component of gravity acting against its motion. Label the point where the car comes to rest as the highest point it reaches before rolling back down.
Label key variables: Clearly label the known quantities, such as the initial velocity (v₀ = 30 m/s), the slope angle (θ = 10°), and the unknown distance the car travels up the hill before stopping. This will help set up the problem for future calculations.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Kinematics

Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that deals with the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as velocity, acceleration, and displacement. In this scenario, understanding the initial velocity of the car and how it changes as it moves up the slope is crucial for visualizing its motion.
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Energy Conservation

The principle of energy conservation states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transformed from one form to another. In this case, the car's kinetic energy (due to its speed) will convert into gravitational potential energy as it climbs the slope. Recognizing this energy transformation is essential for understanding how far the car will coast before stopping.
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Inclined Plane Dynamics

Inclined plane dynamics involves the study of objects moving along a slope, where gravitational force acts at an angle. The angle of the slope affects the component of gravitational force acting against the motion of the car. Understanding how this force influences the car's deceleration as it moves up the hill is key to visualizing the problem.
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