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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 8a
Chapter 1, Problem 8a

FIGURE EX1.8 shows the first three points of a motion diagram. Is the object's average speed between points 1 and 2 greater than, less than, or equal to its average speed between points 0 and 1? Explain how you can tell.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of average speed. Average speed is defined as the total distance traveled divided by the total time taken. Mathematically, it can be expressed as: vavg=dt, where d is the distance and t is the time interval.
Step 2: Analyze the motion diagram provided in the image. The points labeled 0, 1, 2, 3, and 4 represent positions of the object at successive time intervals. The spacing between these points indicates the distance traveled during each time interval.
Step 3: Compare the spacing between points 0 and 1 with the spacing between points 1 and 2. If the spacing between points 1 and 2 is greater than the spacing between points 0 and 1, the object traveled a greater distance in the same time interval, resulting in a higher average speed. Conversely, if the spacing is smaller, the average speed is lower.
Step 4: Based on the image, observe that the spacing between points 1 and 2 is slightly greater than the spacing between points 0 and 1. This suggests that the object's average speed between points 1 and 2 is greater than its average speed between points 0 and 1.
Step 5: Conclude that the object's average speed between points 1 and 2 is greater than its average speed between points 0 and 1, as indicated by the increasing spacing in the motion diagram.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Average Speed

Average speed is defined as the total distance traveled divided by the total time taken. It provides a measure of how fast an object is moving over a specific interval. In the context of the motion diagram, calculating average speed between points involves determining the distance between those points and the time it took to travel that distance.
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Motion Diagram

A motion diagram visually represents an object's position at various points in time. Each point on the diagram corresponds to a specific moment, allowing for analysis of the object's movement. By examining the spacing between points, one can infer changes in speed and direction, which are crucial for understanding average speed calculations.
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Distance and Time Relationship

The relationship between distance and time is fundamental in kinematics. When analyzing average speed, the distance covered between two points and the time taken to cover that distance are key factors. If the distance between points increases or the time decreases, the average speed will be affected, allowing for comparisons between different segments of motion.
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FIGURE EX1.9 shows five points of a motion diagram. Use Tactics Box 1.2 to find the average acceleration vectors at points 1, 2, and 3. Draw the completed motion diagram showing velocity vectors and acceleration vectors.

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FIGURE EX1.10 shows two dots of a motion diagram and vector. Copy this figure, then add dot 4 and the next velocity vector if the acceleration vector at dot 3 points left.

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