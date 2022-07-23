Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.
Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Complete the motion diagram by adding acceleration vectors.
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Key Concepts
Motion Diagrams
Acceleration Vectors
Kinematics
Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Draw a pictorial representation for your problem.
A car traveling at 30 m/s runs out of gas while traveling up a 10° slope. How far up the hill will the car coast before starting to roll back down?
Problems 44, 45, 46, 47, and 48 show a motion diagram. For each of these problems, write a one or two sentence 'story' about a real object that has this motion diagram. Your stories should talk about people or objects by name and say what they are doing.
David is driving a steady 30 m/s when he passes Tina, who is sitting in her car at rest. Tina begins to accelerate at a steady 2.0 m/s² at the instant when David passes. How far does Tina drive before passing David?
Problems 49, 50, 51, and 52 show a partial motion diagram. For each: Draw a pictorial representation for your problem.