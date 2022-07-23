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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 27b
Chapter 1, Problem 27b

Using the approximate conversion factors in Table 1.5, convert the following SI units to English units without using your calculator.
25 m/s

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conversion factor for meters per second (m/s) to feet per second (ft/s). From Table 1.5, 1 m/s is approximately equal to 3.281 ft/s.
Set up the conversion equation using the given value of 25 m/s and the conversion factor. Multiply the value in m/s by the conversion factor: \( 25 \, \text{m/s} \times 3.281 \, \text{ft/s per m/s} \).
Simplify the units in the equation. The 'm/s' units cancel out, leaving the result in 'ft/s'.
Perform the multiplication to find the approximate value in ft/s. Since the problem specifies not to use a calculator, focus on understanding the process rather than calculating the exact numerical result.
Conclude that the approximate value in English units is expressed in feet per second (ft/s), and the conversion process demonstrates how SI units can be converted using the provided factor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another set of units. This involves using conversion factors, which are ratios that express how many of one unit are equivalent to another. Understanding how to apply these factors is essential for accurately converting measurements between different systems, such as from SI (metric) to English (imperial) units.
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SI Units

SI units, or the International System of Units, are the standard units of measurement used in science and engineering. They include units such as meters for distance, kilograms for mass, and seconds for time. In the context of the question, 25 m/s represents a speed in SI units, which must be converted to an equivalent speed in English units, typically feet per second.
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English Units

English units refer to the system of measurement commonly used in the United States, which includes units such as feet, pounds, and seconds. For speed, the English unit equivalent to meters per second is feet per second. Familiarity with these units and their relationships is crucial for performing conversions and understanding measurements in different contexts.
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