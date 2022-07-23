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Ch 01: Concepts of Motion
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 01: Concepts of MotionProblem 25d
Chapter 1, Problem 25d

Convert the following to basic SI units or a combination of basic SI units:
2.2 x 104 mi2

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1
Understand the problem: We are tasked with converting an area given in square miles (mi²) to basic SI units, which for area is square meters (m²). The conversion factor between miles and meters is 1 mile = 1609.34 meters.
Write the given value: The area is 2.2 × 10⁴ mi². To convert this, we will use the relationship (1 mi = 1609.34 m), but since the area is in square miles, we need to square the conversion factor.
Set up the conversion: Multiply the given area by the square of the conversion factor. This can be expressed as: 2.2 × 10 4 × 1609.34 2
Simplify the expression: The square of 1609.34 is approximately 2.58999 × 10⁶. Substitute this value into the equation to simplify further: 2.2 × 10 4 × 2.58999 × 10 6
Combine the powers of 10 and coefficients: Multiply the coefficients (2.2 × 2.58999) and add the exponents of 10 (4 + 6). This will give the final result in square meters (m²).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SI Units

The International System of Units (SI) is a standardized system of measurement used globally in science and engineering. It is based on seven base units, including the meter for length, kilogram for mass, and second for time. Understanding SI units is crucial for converting measurements from other systems, such as the imperial system, to ensure consistency and accuracy in scientific calculations.
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Area Conversion

Area is a measure of the extent of a two-dimensional surface and is typically expressed in square units. To convert area from one unit to another, such as from square miles to square meters, one must square the conversion factor for the linear dimensions. For example, since 1 mile equals 1,609.34 meters, the conversion from square miles to square meters involves multiplying by the square of this factor.
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Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units from one system to another by analyzing the dimensions involved. It involves using conversion factors that relate different units to cancel out unwanted dimensions and arrive at the desired unit. This method is essential for ensuring that calculations are dimensionally consistent and helps in verifying the correctness of physical equations.
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