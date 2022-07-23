A cheetah spots a Thomson's gazelle, its preferred prey, and leaps into action, quickly accelerating to its top speed of 30 m/s, the highest of any land animal. However, a cheetah can maintain this extreme speed for only 15 s before having to let up. The cheetah is 170 m from the gazelle as it reaches top speed, and the gazelle sees the cheetah at just this instant. With negligible reaction time, the gazelle heads directly away from the cheetah, accelerating at 4.6 m/s² for 5.0 s, then running at constant speed. Does the gazelle escape? If so, by what distance is the gazelle in front when the cheetah gives up?
A 200 kg weather rocket is loaded with 100 kg of fuel and fired straight up. It accelerates upward at 30 m/s² for 30 s, then runs out of fuel. Ignore any air resistance effects. What is the rocket's maximum altitude?
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Key Concepts
Newton's Second Law of Motion
Kinematic Equations
Gravitational Potential Energy
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