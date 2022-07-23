A steel ball rolls across a 30-cm-wide felt pad, starting from one edge. The ball's speed has dropped to half after traveling 20 cm. Will the ball stop on the felt pad or roll off?
You are 9.0 m from the door of your bus, behind the bus, when it pulls away with an acceleration of 1.0 m/s². You instantly start running toward the still-open door at 4.5 m/s. What is the maximum time you can wait before starting to run and still catch the bus?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Relative Motion
Kinematics Equations
Acceleration
A 200 kg weather rocket is loaded with 100 kg of fuel and fired straight up. It accelerates upward at 30 m/s² for 30 s, then runs out of fuel. Ignore any air resistance effects. What is the rocket's maximum altitude?
Ann and Carol are driving their cars along the same straight road. Carol is located at x = 2.4 mi at t = 0 h and drives at a steady 36 mph. Ann, who is traveling in the same direction, is located at x = 0.0 mi at t = 0.50 h and drives at a steady 50 mph. Draw a position-versus-time graph showing the motion of both Ann and Carol.
A hotel elevator ascends 200 m with a maximum speed of 5.0 m/s. Its acceleration and deceleration both have a magnitude of 1.0 m/s2. How long does it take to make the complete trip from bottom to top?
A lead ball is dropped into a lake from a diving board 5.0 m above the water. After entering the water, it sinks to the bottom with a constant velocity equal to the velocity with which it hit the water. The ball reaches the bottom 3.0 s after it is released. How deep is the lake?
A very slippery block of ice slides down a smooth ramp tilted at angle θ. The ice is released from rest at vertical height h above the bottom of the ramp. Find an expression for the speed of the ice at the bottom.