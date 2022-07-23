Skip to main content
Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 39b
Chapter 2, Problem 39b

A particle's velocity is described by the function vₓ = (t² - 7t + 10) m/s, where t is in s. What is the particle's acceleration at each of the turning points?

Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the turning points of the particle's motion, we need to determine when the velocity is zero. Set the velocity function vₓ = t² - 7t + 10 equal to zero and solve for t. This gives the equation: t²7t+10=0.
Solve the quadratic equation t²7t+10=0 using factoring, the quadratic formula, or another method. The solutions for t will give the times at which the velocity is zero, i.e., the turning points.
Next, calculate the acceleration of the particle at each turning point. Acceleration is the time derivative of velocity. Differentiate the velocity function vₓ = t² - 7t + 10 with respect to time t to find the acceleration function: a=dvdt=2t7.
Substitute the values of t (from the turning points) into the acceleration function a=2t7 to calculate the acceleration at each turning point.
Interpret the results. The calculated accelerations at the turning points indicate the rate of change of velocity at those specific times. This helps describe the particle's motion at the turning points.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Velocity

Velocity is a vector quantity that describes the rate of change of an object's position with respect to time. It includes both the speed of the object and the direction of its motion. In this context, the velocity function vₓ = (t² ─ 7t + 10) m/s indicates how the particle's speed changes over time, which is essential for determining its turning points.
Recommended video:
Guided course
7:27
Escape Velocity

Turning Points

Turning points occur when a particle changes direction, which corresponds to the points where its velocity is zero. To find these points, we set the velocity function equal to zero and solve for time t. Identifying these points is crucial for analyzing the particle's motion and calculating its acceleration at those specific moments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:35
Angular Momentum of a Point Mass

Acceleration

Acceleration is the rate of change of velocity with respect to time and is a vector quantity. It can be derived from the velocity function by taking its derivative. In this case, calculating the acceleration at the turning points will provide insight into how the particle's speed is changing as it reverses direction, which is key to understanding its overall motion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:47
Intro to Acceleration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A particle's velocity is given by the function vx=(2.0m/s)sin(πt)\(\mathcal{v}\)_x = (2.0 \, \(\text{m/s}\)) \(\sin\)(\(\pi\) t), where tt is in ss. What is the first time after t=0 st=0\(\text{ s}\) when the particle reaches a turning point?

2311
views
Textbook Question

A block is suspended from a spring, pulled down, and released. The block's position-versus-time graph is shown in FIGURE P2.38. At what times is the velocity zero? At what times is the velocity most positive? Most negative?

1341
views
Textbook Question

A particle's velocity is described by the function vₓ =kt² m/s, where k is a constant and t is in s. The particle's position at t₀ = 0 s is x₀ = -9.0 m. At t₁ = 3.0 s, the particle is at x₁ = 9.0 m. Determine the value of the constant k. Be sure to include the proper units.

2827
views
Textbook Question

A block is suspended from a spring, pulled down, and released. The block's position-versus-time graph is shown in FIGURE P2.38. Draw a reasonable velocity-versus-time graph.

1643
views
Textbook Question

The position of a particle is given by the function x = (2t3 - 6t2 + 12) m, where t is in s. At what time is the acceleration zero?

2275
views
Textbook Question

A particle's velocity is given by the function vx=(2.0m/s)sin(πt)\(\mathcal{v}\)_x = (2.0 \, \(\text{m/s}\)) \(\sin\)(\(\pi\) t), where tt is in ss. What is the particle's acceleration at that time?

1895
views