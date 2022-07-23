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Ch 02: Kinematics in One Dimension
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 02: Kinematics in One DimensionProblem 42a
Chapter 2, Problem 42a

A particle's velocity is given by the function vx=(2.0m/s)sin(πt)\(\mathcal{v}\)_x = (2.0 \, \(\text{m/s}\)) \(\sin\)(\(\pi\) t), where tt is in ss. What is the first time after t=0 st=0\(\text{ s}\) when the particle reaches a turning point?

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The turning point of a particle occurs when its velocity becomes zero, as this indicates a change in direction. Start by setting the velocity function 𝓋ₓ = (2.0 m/s) sin(πt) equal to zero.
Solve the equation (2.0 m/s) sin(πt) = 0. Since the coefficient 2.0 m/s is non-zero, the equation simplifies to sin(πt) = 0.
The sine function equals zero at integer multiples of π, i.e., when πt = nπ, where n is an integer. Simplify this to t = n, where n is an integer.
Since the problem asks for the first time after t = 0 s, choose the smallest positive integer value for n, which is n = 1. Substituting n = 1 into t = n gives t = 1 s.
Thus, the first time after t = 0 s when the particle reaches a turning point is t = 1 s. This is because the velocity changes sign at this point, indicating a reversal in direction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Velocity and Turning Points

Velocity is the rate of change of position with respect to time, and a turning point occurs when the velocity of a particle changes direction. This happens when the velocity function equals zero, indicating that the particle has momentarily stopped before reversing its direction.
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Trigonometric Functions

The velocity function given is a sinusoidal function, specifically a sine function. Understanding the properties of sine functions, such as their periodic nature and the values at which they equal zero, is crucial for determining the times at which the particle reaches turning points.
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Solving Equations

To find the first time after t = 0 s when the particle reaches a turning point, one must solve the equation 𝓋ₓ = 0. This involves setting the sine function to zero and finding the corresponding values of t, which requires knowledge of the sine function's periodicity and its specific angles where it equals zero.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A particle's velocity is described by the function vₓ = (t² - 7t + 10) m/s, where t is in s. What is the particle's acceleration at each of the turning points?

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Textbook Question

Draw position, velocity, and acceleration graphs for the ball shown in FIGURE P2.44. See Problem 43 for more information.

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Textbook Question

A particle's velocity is described by the function vₓ =kt² m/s, where k is a constant and t is in s. The particle's position at t₀ = 0 s is x₀ = -9.0 m. At t₁ = 3.0 s, the particle is at x₁ = 9.0 m. Determine the value of the constant k. Be sure to include the proper units.

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Textbook Question

FIGURE P2.45 shows a set of kinematic graphs for a ball rolling on a track. All segments of the track are straight lines, but some may be tilted. Draw a picture of the track and also indicate the ball's initial condition.

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Textbook Question

A block is suspended from a spring, pulled down, and released. The block's position-versus-time graph is shown in FIGURE P2.38. Draw a reasonable velocity-versus-time graph.

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Textbook Question

A particle's velocity is given by the function vx=(2.0m/s)sin(πt)\(\mathcal{v}\)_x = (2.0 \, \(\text{m/s}\)) \(\sin\)(\(\pi\) t), where tt is in ss. What is the particle's acceleration at that time?

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