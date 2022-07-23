Write a short description of the motion of a real object for which FIGURE EX1.20 would be a realistic position-versus-time graph.
A Porsche challenges a Honda to a 400 m race. Because the Porsche's acceleration of 3.5 m/s2 is larger than the Honda's 3.0 m/s2, the Honda gets a 1.0 s head start. Who wins? By how many seconds?
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Key Concepts
Acceleration
Kinematics Equations
Relative Motion
A speed skater moving to the left across frictionless ice at 8.0 m/s hits a 5.0-m-wide patch of rough ice. She slows steadily, then continues on at 6.0 m/s. What is her acceleration on the rough ice?
FIGURE EX1.18 shows the motion diagram of a drag racer. The camera took one frame every 2 s. Make a position-versus-time graph for the drag racer. Because you have data only at certain instants, your graph should consist of dots that are not connected together.
Ball bearings are made by letting spherical drops of molten metal fall inside a tall tower—called a shot tower—and solidify as they fall. If a bearing needs 4.0 s to solidify enough for impact, how high must the tower be?
When you sneeze, the air in your lungs accelerates from rest to 150 km/h in approximately 0.50 s. What is the magnitude of the acceleration of the air in m/s2?
A jet plane is cruising at 300 m/s when suddenly the pilot turns the engines up to full throttle. After traveling 4.0 km, the jet is moving with a speed of 400 m/s. What is the magnitude of the jet's acceleration, assuming it to be a constant acceleration?