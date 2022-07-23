A bicycle coasting at 8.0 m/s comes to a 5.0-m-long, 1.0-m-high ramp. What is the bicycle's speed as it leaves the top of the ramp?
A skier is gliding along at 3.0 m/s on horizontal, frictionless snow. He suddenly starts down a 10° incline. His speed at the bottom is 15 m/s. What is the length of the incline?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Kinetic Energy
Inclined Plane Dynamics
FIGURE EX2.31 shows the acceleration-versus-time graph of a particle moving along the x-axis. Its initial velocity is v0x = 8.0 m/s at t0 = 0 s. What is the particle’s velocity at t = 4.0s?
When jumping, a flea accelerates at an astounding 1000 m/s2, but over only the very short distance of 0.50 mm. If a flea jumps straight up, and if air resistance is neglected (a rather poor approximation in this situation), how high does the flea go?
As a science project, you drop a watermelon off the top of the Empire State Building, 320 m above the sidewalk. It so happens that Superman flies by at the instant you release the watermelon. Superman is headed straight down with a speed of 35 m/s. How fast is the watermelon going when it passes Superman?
A snowboarder glides down a 50-m-long, 15° hill. She then glides horizontally for 10 m before reaching a 25° upward slope. Assume the snow is frictionless. How far can she travel up the 25° slope?
A car traveling at 30 m/s runs out of gas while traveling up a 10° slope. How far up the hill will it coast before starting to roll back down?