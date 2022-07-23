Set up the energy conservation equation for the 25-degree slope: As the snowboarder travels up the slope, her kinetic energy is converted back into potential energy. The potential energy at the highest point on the slope is \( U = m g h \), where \( h \) is the vertical height she reaches. The vertical height can be related to the distance traveled \( d \) along the slope using \( h = d \sin(\theta) \), where \( \theta = 25^\circ \). Use the equation \( \frac{1}{2} m v^2 = m g h \) to solve for \( d \).